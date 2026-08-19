Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 5: Suriya starrer becomes his highest-grossing film of all time in North America, globally earns Rs…

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 5: Vishwanath And Sons continues to draw audiences in theatres despite a weekday dip. The Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer has now crossed Rs 70 crore in India.

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Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 5 (PC: IMDb)

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons has had a strong start at the box office, and the film is showing that its opening weekend was not just a holiday-driven boost. After a solid run over the first few days, the family drama entered its first weekday stretch with plenty of attention around its collections. Tuesday brought a natural drop, but the film still managed to put up a healthy number and keep its overall total moving in the right direction. With audiences responding well to the film in both Tamil and Telugu markets, the Suriya starrer has already achieved several milestones in its first week. Now, the focus is on how well it holds during the remaining weekdays and whether it can turn its early success into an even bigger theatrical run.

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 5

Vishwanath And Sons has now become the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 and is also Suriya’s highest-grossing film of all time in North America, according to Sacnilk. Vishwanath And Sons earned around Rs 6.35 crore net in India on Day 5. The film was screened across more than 5,000 shows, and Tuesday’s collection represents a drop of 18.6% from its Day 4 earnings, according to Sacnilk’s latest figures. The film’s total India net collection has reached around Rs 72.30 crore, while its India gross stands at approximately Rs 83.60 crore.

The film opened with around Rs 15.35 crore on Friday before seeing a major jump on Saturday, when it collected Rs 22.25 crore. Its Sunday performance also remained strong, helping it build a good total before the weekday slowdown.

Vishwanath And Sons worldwide box office collection Day 5

Vishwanath And Sons has also been performing strongly in overseas markets. The worldwide performance is particularly noteworthy because the film had already crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally. By the end of Day 5, Vishwanath And Sons worldwide collection stands at Rs 128.60 crore, and overseas collection stands at Rs 45 crore, according to Sacnilk’s figures.

What’s next for Vishwanath And Sons at the box office?

The next few days will be important for Vishwanath And Sons. After a strong opening weekend, the film needs to maintain its hold through the weekdays before entering its second weekend.

For now, the numbers suggest that the Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer has managed to find an audience beyond its opening day. Its strong overseas contribution and steady domestic collections have given the film a solid foundation.

If the film continues to attract family audiences and maintains its current pace, another strong weekend could push its worldwide total considerably higher. For Suriya, Vishwanath And Sons is shaping up to be another successful theatrical release of the year 2026.