Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 6: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film continues strong theatrical run, worldwide total reaches Rs…

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 6: Vishwanath And Sons has completed six days in theatres and continues to maintain a decent hold despite a weekday dip. Here’s how much Suriya’s family drama has earned so far at the box office.

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Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 6 (PC: Instagram)

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has had a fairly strong run at the box office since its release. The family drama got off to a good start and saw its collections rise over the opening weekend. As expected, the numbers have slowed down during the weekdays, but the film is still adding a healthy amount to its total. With six days now complete, the latest figures show that the Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer has crossed another important milestone in India while its worldwide collection continues to move upwards. Here’s a detailed look at Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 6 in India and worldwide figures.

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Vishwanath And Sons collected around Rs 5.10 crore net in India on Day 6. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 77.40 crore, and its India gross collection has reached around Rs 89.49 crore.

The Day 6 collection marks a 19% drop from the previous day, when the film earned around Rs 6.35 crore. However, the decline was not unexpected as the movie moved into the weekday phase after a strong opening weekend.

Despite the weekday slowdown, crossing Rs 77.40 crore net in India within six days is a positive sign for the film. The movie has also found an audience in both Tamil and Telugu markets, with the Telugu version continuing to contribute strongly to the overall numbers.

Vishwanath And Sons worldwide box office collection Day 6

Vishwanath And Sons has also maintained a good presence in overseas markets. By the end of Day 6, Vishwanath And Sons worldwide earned around Rs 135 crore and Rs 46 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.

With its domestic and overseas earnings combined, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at around Rs 135.49 crore after six days. This comes after the film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within its first few days of release.

The worldwide numbers have given the film a healthy start, particularly considering that it is a family drama rather than a full-fledged action entertainer. Suriya’s popularity across the southern markets has also helped the film connect with audiences beyond Tamil Nadu.

Can Vishwanath And Sons maintain its box office momentum?

The big question now is whether Vishwanath And Sons can hold its ground during the upcoming weekend. The film has already built a solid base during its first six days, and a rise in collections over the weekend could push it closer to another major milestone.

For now, the weekday drop looks manageable, and the film continues to benefit from positive audience response. If family audiences continue to turn up in good numbers, Suriya’s latest release could add significantly more to its box office total before the end of its second week.