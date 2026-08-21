Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 7: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film continues strong run despite 17% drop, India net collection inches closer to Rs…

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 7: Vishwanath And Sons has completed its first week in theatres. Suriya’s family drama has slowed down on the weekdays but remains on a strong run at the box office.

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Vishwanath And Sons box office collection Day 7 (PC: IMDb)

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons had a very impressive first week at the box office. The film opened during the Independence Day weekend and quickly found an audience, particularly among family viewers. While the numbers have naturally slowed down as the weekdays arrived, the overall run remains strong. In fact, the film has already achieved a major worldwide milestone and is now looking at another important target in the domestic market. As the Suriya-led family drama completes seven days in theatres, here’s a look at Vishwanath And Sons latest box office numbers.

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 7

Vishwanath And Sons has collected around Rs 4.20 crore net in India on Day 7, according to Sacnilk. This represents a drop of around 17.6 per cent from its Day 6 collection of Rs 5.10 crore.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the film has managed to maintain a healthy overall run. As of now, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 81.60 crore. The film had a strong opening weekend, with its Saturday and Sunday collections giving the total a significant boost. It earned Rs 15.35 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk’s estimates.

The next major target for the Suriya starrer is now the Rs 100 crore India net mark. With the second weekend approaching, the film has a good opportunity to get closer to the milestone. Vishwanath And Sons has become the third highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. It is also the second highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career, after his recent film Karuppu.

Vishwanath And Sons worldwide box office collection Day 7

The worldwide performance has been even stronger. Vishwanath And Sons crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within just two days of its release, becoming one of Suriya’s most recent box office successes.

By the end of Day 7, Vishwanath And Sons collected around Rs 141.32 crore worldwide and Rs 47 crore from overseas markets. The strong overseas contribution has played an important role in the film’s overall performance.

The film’s worldwide run also stands out because it has managed to attract audiences across both Tamil and Telugu markets. The Telugu version has particularly contributed to the film’s strong occupancy, while Suriya’s presence has helped the film connect with audiences.

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Will Vishwanath And Sons cross Rs 150 crore worldwide?

Vishwanath And Sons has already made a strong start towards the Rs 150 crore milestone. With the second weekend ahead, the next few days could be important in deciding how quickly it reaches the target.

Given its first-week performance and the positive response from family audiences, Vishwanath And Sons has a fair chance of making further gains before its theatrical run slows down. For now, Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film has clearly established itself as one of the stronger releases of the Independence Day weekend.