Vishwanath and Sons day 1 box office collection: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju starrer makes strong start on its opening day, earns Rs…

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s latest release has started its theatrical journey on a positive note, with audiences showing strong interest on the opening day.

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Suriya starrer records strong opening across Tamil and Telugu markets (PC: Twitter)

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath and Sons has begun its theatrical run on a positive note. The family drama opened across Tamil and Telugu markets with audiences showing good interest from the first day itself. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film takes Suriya into a more family-focused space after his recent releases. The opening response has been particularly encouraging in the Telugu market, where evening and night shows saw strong occupancy. The film has also found an audience in overseas markets, which has added to its opening-day performance. With the Independence Day weekend now underway, the film will be looking to build on this start and maintain its momentum over the next few days.

Vishwanath and Sons day 1 box office collection

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 15.15 crore net in India on Day 1. Its domestic gross collection was around Rs 17.51 crore while overseas markets contributed another Rs 10 crore. This took the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.51 crore on its opening day.

The film was screened across 5,034 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 42.2 per cent. The Tamil version contributed Rs 9.15 crore nett while the Telugu version added Rs 6 crore to the domestic total.

Tamil and Telugu occupancy

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 41.38 per cent on Day 1. Morning shows started at 29.85 per cent followed by 33.54 per cent in the afternoon and 36.38 per cent in the evening. Night shows performed the best with occupancy reaching 62.69 per cent.

The Telugu version put up a slightly stronger show. It recorded an overall occupancy of 52.35 per cent. Morning shows had 33 per cent occupancy while afternoon shows reached 46.33 per cent. Evening shows stood at 44.42 per cent and night shows recorded the highest turnout at 67.33 per cent.

Tamil Nadu leads domestic earnings

Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic gross on Day 1. The state contributed Rs 7.25 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 6.75 crore while Karnataka contributed Rs 1.80 crore. Kerala followed with Rs 1.50 crore while the rest of India contributed Rs 21 lakh. Together these markets took the film’s domestic gross to Rs 17.51 crore.

Suriya explores a family drama after blockbuster Karuppu

Vishwanath and Sons marks Suriya’s latest release after Karuppu and sees him move into a more family-oriented genre. The film aims to offer an emotional experience rather than relying only on action or larger-than-life moments. Mamitha Baiju stars alongside Suriya while Venky Atluri has directed the film.

The film also features talented supporting members including Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sre, V J Pappu, Nassar, and Sudha, Harsha Chemudu, Deepa Shankar, Sunil Reddy, Raghu Babu, Hyper Aadi, Kaali Venkat, Yogi Babu, Anarkali Marikar, George Maryan, Jaiseelan Sivaram, Mathew Varghese, Sarvadaman Banerjee, and Bjorn Surrao in pivotal roles.