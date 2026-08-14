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Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film wins praise as netizens call it a ‘breezy and enjoyable’ family entertainer

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s family drama gets an encouraging response from viewers, with praise for the performances, emotions, and plot.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 14, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film wins praise as netizens call it a ‘breezy and enjoyable’ family entertainer
Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

South star Suriya is back on the big screen with Vishwanath And Sons, and this time, the actor has stepped away from the larger-than-life action space for a more emotional family story. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and has already started getting attention from audiences on social media. There was plenty of hype around the film, particularly after Suriya’s recent success with Karuppu. Now that Vishwanath And Sons is finally playing in theatres, viewers have begun sharing their first impressions. Early reactions suggest that the film has several moments that work, with Suriya and Mamitha Baiju emerging as two of the highlights. Scroll down to read Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions below:

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions 

The early social media response to Vishwanath And Sons has been fairly positive so far but mixed to some point as well. Several viewers have described the film as a decent family entertainer, with Suriya’s performance receiving considerable praise. Mamitha Baiju’s presence and chemistry between the lead pair have also found appreciation.  

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Some viewers have praised its emotional moments, lighter portions, and engaging plot. One X user says, “Suriya’s look is uber-cool, and his character has a fresh, lovable one and ‘Mamitha Baiju’ brings good energy to the screen”, another user wrote, “Engaging 1st of with lot’s of comedy scenes and good message”, another fan wrote, “clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama”, another X user shared, “family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya.” 

Vishwanath And Sons cast 

Vishwanath And Sons features Suriya in the lead role, with Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The cast also includes veteran actors Raadhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in main roles.  

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, while Mamitha Baiju takes on the role of Maddy. The film marks Suriya’s first collaboration with director Venky Atluri, who previously directed films such as Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar 

About Vishwanath And Sons 

Directed and written by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons is a Tamil family drama that blends emotion, romance and entertainment. Suriya plays a sportsman in the film, while the story also focuses on relationships and family bonds. 

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also marks Raveena Tandon’s return to Tamil cinema after more than two decades.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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