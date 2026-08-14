Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s film wins praise as netizens call it a ‘breezy and enjoyable’ family entertainer

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s family drama gets an encouraging response from viewers, with praise for the performances, emotions, and plot.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/vishwanath-and-sons-twitter-review-suriya-and-mamitha-baijus-film-wins-praise-as-netizens-call-it-a-breezy-and-enjoyable-family-entertainer-8501311/ Copy

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

South star Suriya is back on the big screen with Vishwanath And Sons, and this time, the actor has stepped away from the larger-than-life action space for a more emotional family story. The film, directed by Venky Atluri, released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and has already started getting attention from audiences on social media. There was plenty of hype around the film, particularly after Suriya’s recent success with Karuppu. Now that Vishwanath And Sons is finally playing in theatres, viewers have begun sharing their first impressions. Early reactions suggest that the film has several moments that work, with Suriya and Mamitha Baiju emerging as two of the highlights. Scroll down to read Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions below:

Vishwanath And Sons Twitter reactions

The early social media response to Vishwanath And Sons has been fairly positive so far but mixed to some point as well. Several viewers have described the film as a decent family entertainer, with Suriya’s performance receiving considerable praise. Mamitha Baiju’s presence and chemistry between the lead pair have also found appreciation.

Some viewers have praised its emotional moments, lighter portions, and engaging plot. One X user says, “Suriya’s look is uber-cool, and his character has a fresh, lovable one and ‘Mamitha Baiju’ brings good energy to the screen”, another user wrote, “Engaging 1st of with lot’s of comedy scenes and good message”, another fan wrote, “clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama”, another X user shared, “family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya.”

#VishwanathAndSons is a proper family entertainer! #VenkyAtluri writing shines, with some genuinely well-executed emotional moments. @Suriya_offl is good, but @_mamithabaiju stands out with her performance. A blockbuster for the entire team & @sitaraentertainment — sha² (@shaaa1981) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons – First Half Highlights: Suriya’s screen presence, Mamitha’s scenes, the restaurant fight, and rich visuals. GVP Music. Radhika x Suriya scenes are superb and add plenty of fun.. https://t.co/invHvu6X2y — Tharani ʀᴛᴋ (@iam_Tharani) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons : REVIEW Engaging 1st of with lot’s of comedy scenes and good message ♥️

Suriya charming , mamitha career best after premalu, comedy work very well 2nd half was filled with lot of emotions ♥️♥️♥️

Overall

BLOCKBUSTER ♥️#VishwanathAndSons pic.twitter.com/ipxnEkhWFx — Ravi Rv ️ (@Ravi_1_1) August 14, 2026

Rating: ⭐⭐✨ (2.5 / 5)

​

​Directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons is a clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama that places human relationships and emotional bonds right at its core. Delivering a mix of warm humor and lighth#surya pic.twitter.com/v71ifblbnj — ismart sai (@ismarts87378787) August 14, 2026

Rating: ⭐⭐✨ (2.5 / 5)

​

​Directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons is a clean, heart-warming, feel-good family drama that places human relationships and emotional bonds right at its core. Delivering a mix of warm humor and lighth#surya pic.twitter.com/v71ifblbnj — ismart sai (@ismarts87378787) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons — A classic family entertainer

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐½/5 Suriya and Mamitha Baiju are excellent, bringing charm, fun and emotion to their roles. Radhika also delivers well. Venky Atluri’s dialogues stand out, while the climax lands decently. It’s a clean, feel-good… pic.twitter.com/peQMRxJZe7 — Suresh Yadav (@SpicyTimeLine) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons Breezy and Enjoyable 1st Half! Takes about 20 minutes to get going, but moves at a good pace after that. Clean and fun so far, with emotional moments landing well. Telugu dubbing/lip-sync could’ve been better. Lead performances and dialogue writing stand out. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 13, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons Highlights #Suriya breathed life into the role of Sanjay Viswanath. It’s on par and in fact, he now surpasses his iconic role Sanjay Ramaswamy from Gajini. #VAS first half showcases natural family emotions between Suriya, Radhika and Mamitha Baiju.… pic.twitter.com/5BAyu7s2hu — Sandeep Athreya (@SandeepAatreya) August 13, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons A Watchable, Clean Family Entertainer With a Good 1st Half but a Weak 2nd Half! After a slow start, the first half feels refreshing and stays focused on the core plot with a good mix of fun and emotion. Just when you expect that flow to continue, the second… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 14, 2026

#VishwanathAndSons is easily one of the best films of the year Fun and emotions worked big time Venky Atluri proved once again what he is capable of A perfect family entertainer that never goes down at least a bit. Just go for it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5u8LY2VzYc — Dileep Kumar Kandula (@TheLeapKandula) August 14, 2026

Vishwanath & Sons – One more hit from Venky Atluri A clean, emotional, family entertainer with great performances from Radhika, Mamitha and Suriya. GV’s BGM is not that great. Positives:

1. Radhika, Mamitha, Suriya

2. Venky Atluri’s writing

3. Grandeur

4. Emotional scenes… https://t.co/fVZHzVhmyZ pic.twitter.com/0lRIQZ41Yr — Gudumba Satti (@GudumbaSatti) August 14, 2026

Vishwanath And Sons cast

Vishwanath And Sons features Suriya in the lead role, with Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The cast also includes veteran actors Raadhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in main roles.

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, while Mamitha Baiju takes on the role of Maddy. The film marks Suriya’s first collaboration with director Venky Atluri, who previously directed films such as Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar.

About Vishwanath And Sons

Directed and written by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons is a Tamil family drama that blends emotion, romance and entertainment. Suriya plays a sportsman in the film, while the story also focuses on relationships and family bonds.

The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also marks Raveena Tandon’s return to Tamil cinema after more than two decades.