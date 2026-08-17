Vishwanath and Sons vs Jana Nayagan Box Office: Suriya starrer hits Rs 110 crore in 3 days; Vijay film crosses Rs 320 crore

Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons has maintained a strong pace at the box office during its opening weekend. The film has crossed the Rs 110 crore mark worldwide in just three days, despite a slight dip in its India net collection on Sunday. Meanwhile, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has continued its theatrical run and has now crossed Rs 321 crore worldwide in 25 days.

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Box office -Vishwanath and Sons vs Jana Nayagan

Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons has made a strong start at the worldwide box office. The film has crossed the Rs 110 crore mark globally within its first three days, while Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has continued its theatrical run and reached Rs 321.75 crore worldwide. Starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath and Sons saw a small drop in collections on Sunday but remained above the Rs 20 crore mark in India for the second consecutive day.

Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 20.55 crore net in India on Day 3. The film collected Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday, meaning Sunday’s figure was around 7.6% lower. The film collected the Day 3 amount across 4,876 shows.

With this, the Suriya starrer has earned Rs 58.15 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 67.22 crore, while the overseas market has contributed around Rs 43 crore.

The film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 110.22 crore in three days.

Day-wise collection of Vishwanath and Sons

Day 1: Rs 15.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 22.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 20.55 crore

Total India net: Rs 58.15 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 110.22 crore

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Friday before witnessing a significant jump on Saturday. Its Sunday collection remained strong despite the drop. The film also recorded good occupancy across its Tamil and Telugu versions on Sunday. The Tamil version recorded 57.58% overall occupancy, while the Telugu version registered a higher 72.86% occupancy.

The Telugu version saw its highest occupancy during the afternoon shows, which recorded 79.58%.

Jana Nayagan crosses Rs 320 crore worldwide

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has reached Rs 321.75 crore worldwide in 25 days. The film has earned Rs 196.97 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 228.55 crore. Its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 93.20 crore. The Vijay starrer had a stronger opening than Vishwanath and Sons, collecting Rs 38.2 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 17.95 crore on Day 2 and Rs 24.8 crore on Day 3.

Vishwanath and Sons vs Jana Nayagan

While Jana Nayagan had the bigger opening and has accumulated over Rs 321 crore worldwide during its 25-day run, Vishwanath and Sons has made an impressive start by crossing Rs 110 crore globally in just three days. Interestingly, Mamitha Baiju is part of both films, appearing alongside Suriya in Vishwanath and Sons and Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

The next few days will determine whether Suriya’s film can maintain its strong opening-weekend momentum at the box office.