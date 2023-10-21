Home

Vivek Agnihotri Announces His Magnum Opus ‘Parva’ Based on Ved Vyasa’s Epic ‘Mahabharata’

Vivek Agnihotri is all set to make an epic film based on Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa's book set in the backdrop of Mahabharata.

Vivek Agnihotri Announces New Film Based on Mahabharata: Vivek Agnihotri has always rooted for Indic Renaissance. The filmmaker known for films like Buddha in a Traffic Jam. The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War recently announced his new movie based on sage Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. Vivek often speaks of connecting to the roots and seeking wisdom of India’s ancient rishis (saints) and epic literature. The The Vaccine War director never shoes away from expressing his honest and straightforward issues on society, cinema, democracy and geopolitics. He recently announced his new project inspired by Padma Bhushan recipient Dr SL Bhyrappa’s book Parva: A tale of War, Peace, Love, Death, God and Man.

WATCH VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL POSTS ON HIS UNDER-PRODUCTION MAGNUM OPUS PARVA:

Vivek confirmed on his social media handles that he has started the research work on Mahabharata as he and his team will be adapting Bhyrappa’s epic novel. Vivek in his voiceover in the video says, “Kehte hain aisi koi kahani nahi jiska stotra Mahabharat nahi, kya mahabharat maatr ek mahakavy hai ya Bharat ka consciousness (It is said thsat there is npo such story which is not originated from Mahabharata, is it just a great story or Bharat’s consciousness? Fir bhi sadiyo se prashn uthta aaya hai ki Mahabharat itihaas hai ya mythology (Yet, since ages this quesion has been asked whether Mahabharata is history or mythology. Satrah saal ke kathin research k baad Padma Bhushan aur sahitya kala puraskar se sammanit Dr SL Bhyrappa ne ek modern classic ki rachna ki – Parva (After seventeen years of reasearch, Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Award recipient Dr SL Bhyrappa wrote this modern classic). Kuchh to kaaran hoga ki isko masterpiece of masterpieces bola jaata hai (There must be some reason that this novel is called a masterpiece). Parva Bharat ki kayi bhashao me translate hua, iske alawa iska English, Russian, Chinese, Mandarin aur Sanskrit me bhi translation hua, aur har bhasha me bhi bestseller hua (Parva has been translated into different regional languages in India and it has also been translated into English, Russian, Mandarin and Sanskrit). Hume bohot prasannata hai aur garv bhi hai ki Dr SL Bhyrappa ne ise bade parde par laane ki zimmedari hum par saupi (We are delighted that Dr SL Bhyrappa has given us the responsibility to depict Parva on the silver-screen). Parva: An Epic tale of Dharma, ye film 3 parts me hogi aur iska kaam shuru ho chuka hai (Parva: An Epic tale of Dharma will be made in three parts and we have already started our work on the film).

