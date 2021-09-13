Mumbai: Tollywood’s popular Production House Abhishek Agarwal Arts has picked a controversial subject for their maiden Bollywood project. The film The Kashmir Files, directed and co-produced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is getting ready for its release, as production works are already completed and post-production works are also in progress.Also Read - Kashmir Files Line Producer Sarahna Dies By Suicide, Heartbroken Anupam Kher Hints At Depression

After the clutter-breaking, hard-hitting, and successful The Tashkent Files, the same team has announced their next big project. The title and motion poster of the film named The Delhi Files is out now. A Sikh kid can be seen in the poster on the Emblem Of India logo which is coloured red, indicating the film will deal with another compelling tale of a dark and unread chapter from Indian history. The poster alone makes a great impact.

As soon as the film was announced, it received a humongous response from the audience. The film started immediately trending on Twitter

Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the movie, while Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production produce it. It’s a Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri film produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Archana Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Pallavi Joshi. With The Kashmir Files already being made before this, The Delhi Files will make for a compelling and gripping trilogy for the makers.

