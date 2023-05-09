Home

Vivek Agnihotri Asks Mamata Banerjee to Render ‘Unconditional Apology’, Sends Legal Notice

Vivek Agnihotri shares the copy of the legal notice sent to Mamata Banerjee after she allegedly 'defamed' The Kashmir Files and claimed that BJP funded the film during her speech about The Kerala Story.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The director of ‘The Kashmir Files‘ took to social media to share a copy of the letter sent to Banerjee. The development comes after Vivek, in a tweet, claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief has defamed his movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ and has also spread negativity around his upcoming film ‘The Delhi Files’.

On Tuesday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a tweet that read, “BREAKING: I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles (sic).”

BREAKING: I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles. pic.twitter.com/G2SjX67UOB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 9, 2023

In the letter sent out by the filmmaker’s legal representative, it is mentioned that Banerjee’s claims about his ‘The Kashmir Files‘ and ‘The Delhi Files‘ are made only to defame the director and his team. It further asks the minister to apologise for her statements in the media which have allegedly ‘damaged the reputation’ of the director. The letter highlights her statement in which she claimed that ‘The Kashmir Files‘ was funded by the BJP. A part of the official document reads, “…you made statement before media, which was telecasted and broadcasted on several television channels and newspapers, wherein you can said movie a ‘conspiracy’ and that it is mostly fiction and planned. You had tweeted the same and also made statement on floor of the assembly without taking the name of the movie. You further stated that the movie is funded and created and there is conspiracy to create unrest. You also urged the people not to watch the movie (sic).”

The letter states that Mamata Banerjee’s statements have cost Vivek Agnihotri and the rest of the people associated with ‘The Kashmir Files‘ both financial and emotional losses. A part of the document alleges that the politician does not want the world to know about the alleged ‘Bengal genocide’ and she would have to take her statements back. The letter reads, “My clients further state that only to gain easy popularity among the so called seculars in the country, to coerce and prevent my clients from going ahead with the making of the movie ‘The Delhi Files’ and also to see that the Bengal genocide does not see the light of the day and to keep the public at large in dark on the said issue, you have made such statements causing damage of reputation of my clients, for which you have no right in this democratic country governed by the revered Constitution of India. Such acts of you are illegal and are also not expected from a person occupying such high place in society (sic).”

Agnihotri has asked Banerjee to lend an ‘unconditional apology’ or face the further legal charge. The letter reads, “Therefore, I have specific instruction from my clients to call upon you to tender an unconditional apology to my clients by withdrawing all the allegations, statements, and accusations made by you in your address to media on 08-05-2023 in respect of their film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Delhi Files’, through the same mode and manner in all media including print, television, social, etc., within a period of one week from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which my clients will be constrained to initiate possible appreciate legal proceedings against you for defaming them and causing damage to their reputation, including the claim of damages to be ascertained, holding you responsible for all the costs and consequences arising there from (sic).”

Earlier, while announcing a ban on ‘The Kerala Story‘ in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee called it a ‘distorted story’. She also mentioned ‘The Kashmir Files’ during her speech and said, “A few days ago, the party nominated some stars, nominated by the BJP, funded by the BJP. They came to Bengal also with a distorted and concocted story. They are preparing Bengal Files. They prepared the ‘The Kashmir Files’ to condemn the Kashmiri people. What is the fault of the people? We respect each and everybody. That is our constitution. Now, they defame Kerala and the people of Kerala. They are defaming everyone with their narrative (sic).”

This irked Vivek Agnihotri who took to Twitter and wrote, “VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and terrorism. On what basis do you think it was to defame Kashmiri people? On what basis do you say so maliciously that it is funded by a political party? Why shouldn’t I file a defamation case and a case of Genocide Denial against you? Btw, the film is called #TheDelhiFiles not Bengal Files. And nobody can silence me (sic).”

VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and… pic.twitter.com/x7OcaQ4A4k — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 8, 2023

The makers of ‘The Kerala Story‘ claimed that 32000 women were forcefully converted to Islam in Kerala and trafficked to Syria which initiated the whole controversy around the film. ‘The Kashmir Files‘ depict the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the early ’90s.

