Aamir Khan's new ad with Kiara Advani: A new ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani seems to have landed in trouble on social media. In a tweet that is now going viral, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed the ad and alleged that it is the best example of social activism gone wrong.

The ad in question shows Aamir as the groom and Kiara as the bride. The video is for the AU Small Finance Bank in which the newlyweds are seen inside their car after the wedding. While the usual norm in most cultures is that the bride goes to the groom's house, the ad shows the man moving to the bride's house to help her with her ailing father. The scene in which he takes the first step into the house has been designed to look as dramatic as it is when the bride enters the new house. "Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That's why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service," says Aamir as the ad concludes.

As mentioned by the filmmaker in his tweet now, the ad encourages misplaced activism. Calling the makers of the commercial ad 'idiots', Agnihotri wrote on Twitter: "I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots (sic)."

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/cJsNFgchiY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

While many people wrote in the comments section of the post that it was just an ad and an attempt to question the patriarchy through that, many others stood with the filmmaker in calling out the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been facing the ire of the audience for his old ‘intolerance’ statements that resulted in negative campaigning against his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has now been released on Netflix and has found new lease of life from the audience. Have you watched the movie yet? What are your thoughts on Aamir’s new ad though?