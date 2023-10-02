Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Defends Box Office Performance of The Vaccine War, Compares ‘Geeta And Playboy’ to Make His Point

Vivek Agnihotri Defends Box Office Performance of The Vaccine War, Compares ‘Geeta And Playboy’ to Make His Point

Vivek Agnihotri breaks his silence on the reports of the 'lukewarm' performance of The Vaccine War at the Box Office. The director explains how it's like people comparing the reach of Geeta and Playboy.

What Vivek Agnihotri has to say about the 'lukewarm' Box Office response to The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri breaks silence on The Vaccine War box office: The Vaccine War, which was released last weekend, hasn’t fared well at the Box Office. The film tells the story of India’s glorious journey in making the COVID-19 vaccine and the challenges that the scientists faced. However, despite all the positive reviews, good word-of-mouth didn’t translate into numbers at the ticket window. And now, director Vivek Agnihotri has spoken on the same.

Trending Now

In an interview after the release of the film, the director commented on people calling The Vaccine War‘s performance ‘lukewarm’ at the Box Office. Vivek told YouTuber Siddharth Kanan that these are the people who compare the reach of Bhagavad Geeta with Playboy magazine. Expressing how one is comparing apples and oranges, the director said, “Lukewarm response matlab unhone ye socha ki bhai jitne log Playboy khareedte utne log Geeta bhi khareedte hain. Aisa nahi hota hai. Aisa thodi hota hai? Duniya ki reality bilkul different hoti hai (By calling it a lukewarm response, they want to imply that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine is the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different).”

You may like to read

Vivek Agnihotri says The Vaccine War has made people ‘elated and inspired’

Vivek talked about the positive reviews that his film has received. He highlighted how people have felt inspired and elated after watching The Vaccine War and that is what should be counted. The director said, “The world is very different. Among the ones that went to see the film, almost 90% of them are feeling elated… you won’t find a single negative review there.”

He went on to talk about the experience that his film has given to those who have watched it. Vivek said people have cried and felt proud of their scientists and that’s the feeling that his film eventually meant to ignite among the audience. “Everybody is saying, ‘Oh my god! This is such a wonderful film!’ It gives so much laughter, and so much of tears, and in the end, we come out with pride. We learnt so much from the film,” he said.

The Vaccine War collected around Rs 2 crore on Sunday after opening at Rs 0.85 crore on Thursday. The four-day nett collection of the film in India stands at Rs 5.70 crore. The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda among others. Earlier in an interview with india.com, Vivek said people are wrong to think that The Vaccine War is another The Kashmir Files. He said, “What we decided to do after The Kashmir Files was to bring a happy film to the audience, something that can make Indians feel proud of themselves. I wanted the younger generation to feel proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists who are hardly ever spoken about.”

Your thoughts on his comment about The Vaccine War?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES