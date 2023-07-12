Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently praised Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner Jawan, as a troll challenged him to 'clash with SRK'.

Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praise on Jawan: Vivek Agnihotri is known for his opinionated statements on cinema, culture, society and politics. The filmmaker has created a new wave of filmmaking by experimenting with sensitive yet neglected themes in India’s socio-political scenario. From exploring the cause of Naxal terrorism to making a film on the mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the director has always gone against the tide. His 2022 release, The Kashmir Files became the biggest blockbuster as it depicted the Kashmiri Pandits’ genocide. As Vivek gears up for his next, The Vaccine War, he was recently challenged by a troll regarding the release of his movie.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET ON SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN:

We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar https://t.co/gYE2iUdIos — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI PREDICTS JAWAN’S BOX OFFICE SUCCESS

A netizen had tweeted, “Clash with srk if has gut.” The The Vaccine War director quote tweeted him and wrote, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.” Despite of his different perspective with regard to mainstream Bollywood films, Vivek had appreciated the success of Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. Speaking about the success of the film on The Carvaka Podcast, Vivek had told, “Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that ‘it is my film and I am responsible for it’, which is pretty good.” He further opined, “I also think that some credit should also go to people who were making stupid statements against the film and people who were unnecessarily protesting and asking for boycott. These are different people from regular ‘boycott Bollywood gang’. There is one kind that is always saying ‘boycott Bollywood’ for everything for many years. These were new players in the market and there was no need for them to do this. There were some violent factors who were saying we will burn this and burn that and that, I think, also contributed to this. And of course, our media channels.”

Apart from The Vaccine War, Vivek is also working on The Delhi Files, based on the 1984 riots.

