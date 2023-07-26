Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently lashed out at Prabhas for portraying Lord Ram in Adipurush and said audiences can't accept anyone playing Gods on-screen.

Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out at Prabhas For Playing Lord Ram: Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker known for his brave choices in terms of socio-political themes in cinema, has always been straightforward about his views. After the commercial success of The Kashmir Files, he is currently receiving accolades for his docu-series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. The documentary is based on unheard stories of Kashmiri Pandits genocide which couldn’t be shown in The Kashmir Files. In a recent interview, the filmmaker spoke about making films on religion and ancient epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SAYS ACTORS PLAYING GODS ARE NOT WELL-VERSED IN HISTORY

In an interaction with Times of India, Vivek said, “When you make something you don’t believe in, just because aajkal ye chal raha hai (today this topic is trending), you are definitely going to go wrong. When you pick up stories of faith, either you yourself should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately no one does that in India… Anybody who will try to take stars for either Mahabharat or Ramayan, will never be able to complete it… There’s a reason why Mahabharat, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana have been entrenched in everyone’s psyche for years. If something has lasted for 5000 years, there has to be a reason for it.” He further opined, “If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I’m God, it doesn’t make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I’m God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots.”

Vivek’s The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later in 2023.

