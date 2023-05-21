Home

Meera Chopra Reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Fashion Show’ Remark For Cannes Film Festival

Meera Chopra recently reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's 'fashion show' remark for Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Meera Chopra Reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s Remark on Cannes 2023: Vivek Agnihotri is always among the newsmakers. Be it his films dealing with sensitive topics or his socio-political views, the filmmaker never minces words in calling a spade a spade. Vivek is often dragged into controversies due to his opinions on nationalism, Bollywood and media. He had recently shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her Cannes appearance and wrote “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

Its very sad, i said the same thing when i went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks abt what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other… — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 20, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AND MEERA CHOPRA CALL OUT ‘FASHION SHOW’ AT CANNES 2023

Now, the The Kashmir Files director has once again called out the obsession of Bollywood celebrities with fashion trends at Cannes Film Festival 2023. He tweeted “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.” Actress Meera Chopra commented on his tweet and wrote, “Its very sad, i said the same thing when i went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks abt what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other countries. Theyve not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

Previously, Urfi Javed took a dig at Vivek’s ‘costume slaves’ remark and captioned her quote tweet as “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie.)”

