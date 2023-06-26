Home

‘To Hurt Sentiments And Belief of People Is A Sin’, Vivek Agnihotri On Adipurush Row

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was asked about the entire issue around Adipurush and the audience's feedback. He says the matters of faith and beliefs are sacrosanct and one just should stay away from hurting the sentiments.

Adipurush has created a stir in the country for reasons more than one. The Om Raut directorial has upset the audience for disrespecting the Hindu epic Ramayana and director Vivek Agnihotri had something to add to the same. In an interview with india.com, the popular director and author commented on the whole controversy around the film. Agnihotri, who helmed ‘The Kashmir Files’, a story about the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that broke many Box Office records last year, said the matters of people’s faith are to be treated with the utmost sensitivity.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently busy with the post-production work of his next titled ‘The Vaccine War’. He made a quick visit to Delhi last weekend to attend the Zee EduFuture Excellence Award where he was honoured for ‘Outstanding Contribution in Spreading Awareness About Indian Culture Through Broadcast Media’. When asked if the CBFC committee didn’t object to various scenes and dialogues in Adipurush that later offended the audience, Agnihotri, who’s also a CBFC board member, said, “I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet. I was busy shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. I wrapped up the film a few days back. So, I don’t know much about the movie.”

He added, “If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films. I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive.”

The director who’s known for calling spade a spade, further weighed in. He spoke in Hindi and said “Aastha ki jo cheezein hain, usme hume bahot hi responsible aur sensitive rehna chahye. Aapki kya aastha hai, kisi ki kya aastha hai… jaise kisi ka bacha hai aur maa ko agta hai ki mera bacha duniya me sabse sundar hai, toh mujhe koi haq nahi bolne ka ki vo thoda kam sundar hai ya nahi sundar hai. Vo maa ki aastha aur prem hai. Prem aur aastha ke mamle me sari logic fail ho jati hai. Aur uspe thes pahochana, usko aahat karna apnee aap me paap-purna karye hai.” (One has to be extremely sensitive and responsible while making a film about people’s faith. Your beliefs could be different from mine. Like if a mother believes that her child is the most beautiful child in the world, then I have no right to prove her wrong because it’s her faith and love. There’s no logic when it comes to the matters of faith and love. Trying to shake that faith, to hurt the sentiments and the belief of those people is a sin in itself).

Adipurush has been criticised left, right, and centre not just for its shoddy VFX job but also for ruining the Ramayan as we know it. The film’s dialogues and writings, which the makers later said were ‘oversimplified for the young generation’ have hurt the audience for being crass. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. It is written by Manoj Muntashir and produced by T-Series. Your thoughts on Vivek’s statement?

Watch this space for the full interview with the director as he speaks about the success of ‘The Kashmir Files‘, how his cinema upsets a section of the people, ‘The Vaccine War‘, and his big ambitions!

