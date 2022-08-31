Pallavi Joshi Breaks Silence on Criticism Over The Kashmir Files’ Oscars Bid: Pallavi Joshi, the producer of The Kashmir Files has opened up on the ongoing debate over India’s Oscars bid. The national award winning thespian has finally broke silence over the criticism and opposition on The Kashmir Files‘ Oscar nomination. The actor who played the grey character of Radhika Menon in her husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial also spoke about the politics over the film’s subject. According to Pallavi the film should be judged on the basis of ‘cinematic merit’. She said that since The Kashmir Files also makes a ‘political statement’, ‘a lot of people who do not agree with that politics’ are opposed to the movie.Also Read - Chris Rock Refuses to Host Oscars After Will Smith Slapgate Incident: 'Returning to The Crime Scene...'

PALLAVI SAYS THOSE OPPOSED TO THE KASHMIR FILES HAVEN’T EVEN WATCHED IT

Pallavi, in an interaction with Hindustan Times stated that, “If we make it to the Oscars, I will be ecstatic, over the moon. If it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be. But The Kashmir Files wasn’t the only good film made this year. There will be a jury, which will sit and analyse all the films in consideration and decide. There is competition and I love that.” On those accusing the makers of using the exodus and pain of Kashmiri Pandits for commercial gain, Pallavi pointed out that those people haven’t even watched the film. The actor opined that she has lives with the trauma of Kashmiri Pandits for four years and they wanted the world to know about their story. Pallavi told that if people have an issue with the movie made on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, that means they wanted the story to stay hidden. She concluded by saying, “You never wanted these people to have a voice. You keep your narrative and I’ll keep mine and we will coexist in the same country.” Also Read - Ganpati Bappa’s Filmy Avatar as RRR's Ram Charan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Our Demi God’

Recently Vivek Agnihotri sparked controversy as he retorted back to Anurag Kashyap, who had said in a recent interview that RRR should be sent for the Oscars. Anurag had also added that he hopes they do not send The Kashmir Files. Also Read - Anupam Kher Reveals Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra do Not Offer Him Roles Anymore: 'It Hurts...'

