Vivek Agnihotri Pens Emotional Post as PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on The Vaccine War: ‘First Time…’

Vivek Agnihotri recently penned an emotional post as PM Narendra Modi heaped praise on The Vaccine War at a public gathering.

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise on The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri recently shared a heartfelt social media post as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his bioscience-thriller The Vaccine War. The Prime Minister praised the team of The Vaccine War at a public event and recalled the contribution of scientists in developing the vaccine against Covid-19 virus. Vivek took to his social media handles and shared PM Modi’s video. The filmmaker thanked the PM for his encouraging words and also expressed gratitude on behalf of the women scientists who got emotional after hearing the speech. PM Modi also called the film ‘inspiring’ for the youth.

WATCH PM NARENDRA MODI’S VIRAL SPEECH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI HAILS PM NARENDRA MODI FOR PRAISING INDIA’S VIROLOGISTS

Vivek took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “It’s heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional “first time a PM praised Virologists” they said. GRATITUDE.” PM Modi in his recent Rajasthan rally opined, “I have heard that a film ‘The Vaccine War’ has come. The scientists of our country worked hard day and night to fight COVID-19 in India…All these things have been shown in that film… I congratulate the makers of this film for giving importance to scientists and science by making this film.”

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and others in crucial roles. The movie released on September 28, 2023, along with Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 and Pulkit Samrat starrer Fukrey 3.

