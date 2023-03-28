Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s Remark on Being ‘Sidelined’ in Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s Remark on Being ‘Sidelined’ in Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to Priyanka Chopra's remark on being 'sidelined' in Bollywood and praised her pointing out at her 'success.'

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Priyanka Chopra's Remark on Being 'Sidelined' in Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praise on Priyanka Chopra: Vivek Agnihotri has lauded Priyanka Chopra after she admitted in one of her recent interviews about facing politics in her career. The actor had said that she was part of an industry which was ‘full of politics’. Priyanka told that she was being sidelined and Bollywood filmmakers weren’t casting her. Kangana Ranaut responded to Priyanka’s statement and accused Karan Johar of bullying her. She tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her,” Now, the The Kashmir Files director has also praised the Citadel actor for standing her ground in front of ‘bullies.’

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars. https://t.co/TArOEtzwPY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 28, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TAKES A DIG AT BOLLYWOOD

Vivek shared a news article and wrote in her quote tweet “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.” While speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

You may like to read

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA:

This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2) https://t.co/PwrIm0nni5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Priyanka admitted that she needed a way out of Bollywood, so she grabbed the musical single opportunity. The actor revealed “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ action-thriller series Citadel.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his movie The Vaccine War, based on India’s largest vaccination drive initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi. He also had The Delhi Files in the pipeline, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The Delhi Files is set in the backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

For more updates on Priyanka Chopra, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.