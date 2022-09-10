Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Multiplexes Suffering Losses: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva had a great kickstart at the box office worldwide. With trade analysts mostly being optimistic about the film’s commercial success, a section of netizens and celebs is hellbent on slamming the film. Apart from Kanagna Ranaut, known for her controversial remarks before every mega-release, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has once again expressed his views on Brahmastra‘s box office performance. Taking a dig at reports claiming INOX and PVR suffered Rs 800 Crore loss due to Brahmastra negative reviews, Vivek called Bollywood ‘fake’.Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Shares Throwback Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Struggles of a Middle Class in Bollywood'

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SLAMS BOLLYWOOD

The The Kashmir Files director tweeted, “Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars.” However, film business analysts have stated that the film has collected around Rs 35 Crore on its opening day itself. Also Read - Amid Boycott Calls Against Ranbir-Alia, Vivek Agnihotri's Old Video Confessing he Eats Beef Goes Viral

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S TWEET:

Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars. “Brahmastra wipes out over ₹800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider https://t.co/ZgHOlzBm3H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2022

Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar: '...Can't Even Pronounce Brahmastra'

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film released on September 9, 2022.

