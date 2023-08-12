Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on 'Kashmiri Hindus Genocide'.

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Mamata Banerjee’s Remarks on ‘Kashmiri Hindus Genocide’: Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about filing a defamation case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The filmmaker called out the state CM for her remarks on the ‘Kashmiri Hindus Genocide’. For the unversed, the filmmaker has often raised the issue of the Kashmiri Pandits exodus in his interviews and speeches apart from his movies. After the tremendous success of his hard-hotting period drama The Kashmir Files, Vivek is now back with his docu-series The Kashmir Files Unreported based on the same issue. TKFU narrates the plight of victims of the 1990 Kashmir violence.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI OPENS UP ON SNEDING LEGAL NOTICE TO WEST BANGAL CM MAMATA BANNERJEE

On sending a legal notice to West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Vivek said, “Of course, I’ll keep fighting it. You know these kinds of matters take lot of time, defamation and all those. Perhaps I’m the only filmmaker who has ever sued a sitting chief minister. But I want to sue all these people. I did not sue (a journalist’s name we don’t wish to disclose), because I didn’t care, right? Because those kinds of people, I can’t stop. But the chief minister cannot say something like this. She is the chief minister of Government of India. She is a constitutional position. How can she say the genocide of Hindus in Kashmir is a propaganda? How dare Mamata Banerjee say that? It’s very sad.”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI REACTS TO GETTING Y+ SECURITY

On political trolls accusing him of using taxpayers’ money as he has been provided Y+ security, the The Kashmir Files filmmaker opined, “What does taxpayers’ money means, taxes taken for these things. Taxes taken to build roads, to make hospitals and to do this. It is my right to life and state has to guarantee my life. It is not that I want security. The central government and the intelligence agencies think that I need security. It is a very sad commentary. It is a shame on our society, our intellectuals and people that somebody who is talking about the victimization of our own people has to be given security. It is like Spielberg making a film on Jewish Holocaust and needs security.”

Vivek’s The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later in 2023.

