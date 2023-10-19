Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Recalls Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Heaped Praise on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri Recalls Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Heaped Praise on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri recently shared his experience on receiving the 69th National Award for The Kashmir Files at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Vivek Agnihotri Recalls Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Heaped Praise on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri Recalls Karan Johar Heaped Praise on The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri recently received the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration category for The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker was felicitated by Honourable President Droupadi Murmu for his film bases on the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The filmmaker recalled how everyone present at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, complemented his movie. Earlier, a video had gone viral where Vivek was seen tensed as Karan Johar received the Special Jury Award for Shershaah. Netizens also claimed that in a picture of National Award Winners, The Kashmir Files director cropped Karan Johar.

Trending Now

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SHARES VIDEO AND PICTURES FROM 69TH NATIONAL AWARDS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

VIVWK AGNIHOTRI REVEALS KARAN JOHAR PRAISED THE KASHMIR FILES

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Vivek said, “This award is a tribute to all the victims of genocide and persecution in the world. Especially the kind of times we are living in, looking at the wars happening all over the world and the barbaric killings, so I think this is a message and tribute for all the victims of religious terrorism in the world, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community who were silenced for 32 years. With this film, their voice can be heard, and lessons can be learnt by the world that what happens when humanity is absent in a society.” He further added, “Feeling happens later, because when you are going, it is more technical, and you have to maintain protocol in front of the president. But when you come down, you realise the gravity of the award and you figure out the kind of people who have received the award before you, it is like you are a part of this great legend group of filmmaking.” The filmmaker also told, “Some great moments were when I met Waheeda Rehman ji and the President Of India Droupadi Murmu sat with us for a cup of tea and talked about her experiences with films. The greatest moment for me was when she especially mentioned The Kashmir Files in her speech. From Alia to Karan to Ranbir, everyone complimented my film. I was almost sitting with Allu Arjun, we also had a great time chatting together.”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SAYS THE KASHMIR FILES IS RELEVANT DURING ISRAEL-PALESTINE WAR

Vivek spoke about the ongoing Israel-Palestine war and opined, “This film has become really important suddenly. After the Palestine-Israel conflict, this film has become so relevant as Israeli journalists are quoting it and American politicians are talking about this film, because it has drawn a parallel that whenever it happens in the world, it happens in a similar fashion. It means that religious terrorism has a handbook or or a template on which they do everywhere in the world, and this film cautions everyone that if they remain silent, and no one comes for your support, this will keep happening.” The director pointed out, “It was very well organised and I am very impressed, it happened quite quickly. It always feels wonderful to win a national award. Both Vivek and I won national awards together for Tashkent Files as well last time, and now this time round again, so it is kind of a record for us husband and wife. It is a great moment of joy for me. It is an important film of our time. It’s the most amazing feeling and the only thought I had in mind was the Kashmiri Pandits who told us their stories and we made it come alive on screen, so this huge success is a poetic justice. Everyone was congratulating each other and appreciating the work. National Film Award is a big honour and there was a considerable amount of enthusiasm in the air.”

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES