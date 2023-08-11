Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently recalled receiving death threats while making his docu-series on Kashmiri Pandits genocide.

The Kashmir Files Unreported: Vivek Agnihotri is back with his hard-hitting theme on the Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The filmmaker known for his blockbuster The Kashmir Files has now brought an intense docu-series on the same subject. Vivek has made The Kashmir Files Unreported on the 1990 violence that took place, due to which Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from their ancestral homes. The The Kashmir Files often speaks his mind on socio-political issues and never minces words in calling a spade a spade. In a recent interview, he took a dig at those attending literature festivals and making films pro-radical militants.

Vivek, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, opened up on the challenges he faced while filming The Kashmir Files Unreported. He told, “It was not easy because to make the victims open up their heart in front of you is very difficult thing to do, especially when they were cheated by the society, by the government, by the media and the intellectuals. They couldn’t trust anyone. The biggest problem with Kashmiri Pandit community was the victims had trust deficit. So, break open, take them into confidence, make them trust you so that they tell you honestly…it was a very big challenge. Money was a very big challenge. We had no money behind us, God knows how we made it happen. I don’t even want to go back to those nightmares or bankruptcy.” He further added, “Then the biggest one was the physical challenge, which is the fatwas, death threats and security issues. In a democratic country like India, to make a film on your own people’s victimization and their genocide or making a film against terrorism, you have to walk with security. But if I make a film supporting terrorists, then I can move around freely and attend Jaipur Literature Festival.”

Vivek is also busy with the post-production and VFX of his science-drama The Vaccine War.

