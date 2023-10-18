Home

Vivek Agnihotri Rolls an Side Eye at Karan Johar at 69th National Film Awards, Netizens Have a Good Laugh – WATCH Viral Video

Vivek Agnihotri gave an obvious side eye to filmmaker Karan Johar as he accepted the National Award during the presentation on Tuesday for Shershaah.

The 69th National Awards, the most prestigious awards show in India, were held in Delhi on Tuesday. The event witnessed top dignitaries like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Waheeda Rehman, Allu Arjun, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and many others. As the award winners celebrate their success, a video of Vivek Agnihotri rolling a side eye at Karan Johar is making the rounds on social media.

The social media users are convinced that the director of The Kashmir Files gave KJo the side-eye at the 69th National Awards. In the viral video, Karan Johar was invited to the stage to accept the Special Jury Award for his film Shershaah. Vivek, however, can be seen exhibiting a variety of facial expressions right after the filmmaker received the honour.

Vivek Agnihotri Rolls Eye at Karan Johar – WATCH:

Vivek Agnihotri’s video from the 69th Filmfare Awards went viral in no time. The social media users had a good laugh at the director’s expression. One of the users wrote, “Well, its no secret that #VivekAgnihotri disagrees with #KaranJohar’s approach to films.” Another user wrote, “Obviously,Kashmir files didn’t make as much money as Rocky aur Rani.” The third user wrote, “Anti Nationals are honored with National Awards🙄 (sic).”

The 69th National Film Awards winners posed alongside the President of India Droupadi Murmu, and the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, in the picture shared by Vivek Agnihotri. The picture also featured Waheeda Rahman, SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Shreya Ghoshal and R Madhavan. However, Agnihotri smartly cropped Karan Johar out of the frame.

Vivek Agnihotri Removes Karan Johar From The Frame:

Netizens swamped Vivek Agnihotri’s comment section laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “Now I can only trust on two directors sir you and S. S. Rajamouli never break 💔 it. (sic).” Another user wrote,” But Removing Karan Johar from the frame is a childish behaviour. Grow Up (sic).”

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were presented with the ‘Best Actress’ Awards for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. The Best Actor Award went to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, while the Best Supporting Actor and Actress Award went to Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi.

