Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Says Akshay Kumar’s Character in OMG 2 Should NOT Have Been Changed, CBFC Suggesting 27 Cuts is Not Justified | Exclusive

Vivek Agnihotri Says Akshay Kumar’s Character in OMG 2 Should NOT Have Been Changed, CBFC Suggesting 27 Cuts is Not Justified | Exclusive

In interview with india.com, CBFC member and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri talks about OMG 2's tussle with the Censor Board and all the recommendations that were made to the Akshay Kumar starrer including the change of his character.

Vivek Agnihotri on Censor Board suggesting 27 cuts and character change to OMG 2 makers (Exclusive/ india.com)

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is finally up for release after fighting a big battle with the Censor Board. Due to the film’s narrative including sex education and religious context, the board was cautious to not provide a U/A certificate to the film, and also to suggest as many as 27 cuts. In an interview with india.com, Vivek Agnihotri, who is a Censor Board member himself, spoke about everything that happened between the Amit Rai directorial and the board.

Trending Now

Vivek criticised the board for suggesting so many changes to the film. He said he is against these cuts and changes because they tend to destroy the film’s original narrative and stop our audience from becoming more mature while experiencing cinema. The director who is now gearing up for the release of his ZEE docu-series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported‘ clearly said the recommended change in Akshay’s character from Lord Shiva to his messenger ‘is not justified’.

‘Akshay Kumar’s Character Should Not Have Been Changed’

He said he didn’t watch the film and wasn’t part of the revising committee that suggested these changes. When asked if he thinks the change in Akshay’s character is justified, he said, “No, it is not justified. I don’t agree with that. First of all, even though I am a part of CBFC but I am totally against it. CBFC shouldn’t be pressurised to do anything. Whatever is happening, it’s happening because of social and religious pressures. Everybody has understood that CBFC is a vulnerable body, you put pressure on it, and they will make these changes. I don’t understand why a film should get so many cuts – 27 cuts. Who are you to decide that?”

‘How Will The Audience Become More Inclusive’

It was earlier reported that the board had asked the film’s team to either accept 27 suggested cuts and take the ‘U/A’ certificate or don’t make any cuts but a few changes and accept the ‘A’ certificate. The makers took the second choice. Speaking about the same, Vivek added, “What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go. People are intelligent. Let the audience watch it and digest it. How will you make your audience more tolerant, more inclusive, and more intelligent if you are going to stop everything?”

‘What About Free Speech’

He further said he believes in the idea of free speech and somewhere Censor Board obstructs that idea. He said, “Even though I am a part of CBFC but if you ask me, I honestly believe there shouldn’t be any CBFC. I am against any kind of boycotts and bans on the movies. I believe in free speech. I, in fact, believe in absolute free speech, to the extent, that I think even hate speech should be allowed.”

OMG 2, with the ‘A’ certificate, is now ready to hit the screens on August 11. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as the ardent follower of Lord Shiva who is struggling to deal with his teenage son. The story of the film is set in Varanasi which is traditionally seen as the land of Lord Shiva and his followers. The film is clashing at the Box Office with Gadar 2. Watch this space for all the latest updates on OMG 2!

What are your thoughts on Vivek’s statements against CBFC and in favour of OMG 2?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES