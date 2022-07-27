Vivek Agnihotri on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: An FIR against Ranveer Singh was registered on Tuesday for his nude photoshoot that created waves on the internet. The actor was seen posing in nothing but his birthday suit on the cover of PAPER magazine. While many Bollywood celebs reacted to his shoot and supported the man for his quirk, confidence and glamour, many people came to the streets to protest against the photoshoot. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is enjoying the success of The Kashmir Files, calls such protests and FIR stupid.Also Read - People of Indore Organise 'Cloth Donation' Drive For Ranveer Singh After Nude Photoshoot, Call It 'Mansik Kachra' | Watch

Vivek Agnihotri calls FIR against Ranveer Singh ‘conservative’

In his latest statement to the media, the popular filmmaker commented on Ranveer's photoshoot and how the protests only represent the backward thinking in society. The director added that there's nothing wrong with Ranveer's photoshoot because it represents the celebration of the human body at its best. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Agnihotri said, "It is a very stupid FIR. This is such an amusing case which is getting the attention without any reason. It is written in the FIR that the sentiment of women is being hurt. Now tell me, when there are so many nude pictures of women, does it hurt the sentiments of men?"

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot and the FIR that ensued

The director, who recently revealed that he has received death threats for his film The Kashmir Files, said what's written in the FIR is entirely 'stupid' and doesn't make sense. He said objecting to the photoshoot further shows a conservative mindset. He was quoted as saying, "This is such a stupid argument. The human body has always been appreciated in our culture. I would say that the human body is the most beautiful creation of God. What's wrong with that? I do not like such things. It shows very conservative thinking which I do not support."

Earlier, many Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham among others came out in support of Ranveer after his nude pictures from the magazine shoot went viral on the internet. The actor could be seen copying Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine years back.

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on posing nude in a photoshoot

In their complaint with the Mumbai Police, a women’s organisation wrote that the photoshoot ‘hurt the sentiments of women’ and a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ranveer though stayed unperturbed. On Monday evening, he came to an awards show ‘fully covered’ in a kurta-pyjama and a Jawahar jacket.

In his interview with the magazine during the photoshoot, Ranveer said he’s in an experimental phase where he wants to push his boundaries and see his extent both physically and mentally. He also said he’s very hungry for work and has got ‘FOMO about life.’ Well, that’s the Ranveer Singh we know!