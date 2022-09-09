Vivek Agnihotri Drops Throwback Pic With Sushant Singh Rajput: Vivek Agnihotri shared a throwback picture with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram handle. The The Kashmir Files filmmaker captioned his post with a heartfelt note. Vivek has earlier also spoken about SSR and shared his experience while interacting with the late actor on cosmos, Quantum Physics, life, spirituality and cinema. Vivek dropped an unseen monochrome picture with Sushant while taking a selfie while Sushant smiles at the background. The picture is probably prior to SSR’s death in 2020. During the row over SSR’s alleged death conspiracy and drugs involvement, Vivek had been vocal about the narcotics in Bollywood.Also Read - Amid Boycott Calls Against Ranbir-Alia, Vivek Agnihotri's Old Video Confessing he Eats Beef Goes Viral

Sharing the picture with Sushant, Vivek wrote, “Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur ’s #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood.” Vivek was recently in the news due to a leaked old video where he is seen confessing to have eaten beef. The video went viral after Ranbir Kapoor was denied entry into the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain due to his beef remarks. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar: '...Can't Even Pronounce Brahmastra'

Vivek is currently working on his next The Delhi Files. The cast of the under-production film is yet to be announced.

