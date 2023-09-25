Home

Vivek Agnihotri Shuts Down Netizen Asking People Not to Watch The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri is all geared up for his bioscience thriller The Vaccine War releasing on September 28, 2023. The film starring Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles is based on India’s struggle in making its own vaccine for Covid-19 during the pandemic. His film showcases the hardships Indian scientists faced in their efforts to save humanity. Vivek recently responded to an internet used on Twitter who said his films are ‘not worth watching’. The filmmaker known or his unabashed and unfiltered opinions gave a befitting reply to the netizen.

You just wasted time in writing this tweet. Means you are worried. Yeh dar achcha hai. https://t.co/ioLwORqU1H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 24, 2023

As the The Vaccine War director shared the information about the advance bookings of his upcoming movie, the social media user tweeted, “In my opinion your movies are not worth watching. So would appeal to people not to waste their time. May Prabhu Shree Ram Ji (Lord Ram) give you some sadbudhi (wisdom).” Vivek responded to him and captioned his post as, “You just wasted time in writing this tweet. Means you are worried. Yeh dar achcha hai. (This fear is good)”. In an interaction with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker had opined, “The Vaccine War is not about the Covid-19 warriors, it’s a victory film. It is a war film. When you say Covid, you think about the frontline workers and doctors and patients, bu you don’t see any patient or doctor in the film. It’s about a bunch of scientists who believed that India could do it (battle the pandemic) while others thought India can’t do it and how they made the world’s fastest indigenous vaccine. This is truly a superhero film, a genuine authentic superhero film.”

The Vaccine War also features Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Girija Oak and others in crucial roles.

