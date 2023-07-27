Home

Vivek Agnihotri Slams Fake News About The Vaccine War Box Office Clash With Salaar: ‘Prabhas is a Mega Star’

Vivek Agnihotri recently slammed fake news about 'The Vaccine War' box office clash with Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'.

Vivek Agnihotri Slams Fake News About Clash With Salaar: Vivek Agnihotri is known for speaking his mind when it comes to giving statements in media about films and socio-political issues. The filmmaker has also openly spoken about the groupism and nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Vivek created a box office storm with his films – The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. While the former was based on the mysterious death of late Indian PM, Lal Bahadur Shastri, the latter depicted the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from their home state. The director has now clarified a fake report about challenging Prabhas and clashing The Vaccine War with Prashanth Neel’s noir-actioner Salaar.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me. https://t.co/IoHqdZGXCl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 27, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI RUBBISHES FAKE NEWS ABOUT BOX OFFICE CLASH WITH PRABHAS

A Twitter handle shared a picture of Prabhas and Vivek which quoted the latter saying, “I’ve won clashing against Prabhas (Radhe-Shyam) with my The Kashmir Files. I am going to repeat the same clash with him this time with my The Vaccine War.” Vivek quote tweeted the post and wrote, “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me.”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SPOKE ABOUT FILMS ON RAMAYAN AND MAHABHARAT

For the unversed, the The Vaccine War director had spoken about actor’s playing Gods on-screen without any knowledge of Ramayan, Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharat. He had said, “When you make something you don’t believe in, just because aajkal ye chal raha hai (today this topic is trending), you are definitely going to go wrong. When you pick up stories of faith, either you yourself should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately no one does that in India… Anybody who will try to take stars for either Mahabharat or Ramayan, will never be able to complete it… There’s a reason why Mahabharat, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana have been entrenched in everyone’s psyche for years. If something has lasted for 5000 years, there has to be a reason for it.” He further opined, “If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I’m God, it doesn’t make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I’m God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots.”

Vivek’s The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later in 2023.

