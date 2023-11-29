Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Indigo After Flight Gets Delayed: ‘Toilets Are Filthy, People Screaming…’

Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Indigo: It has been for some time, in fact, a considerable time that our air carriers, both private and national have made news for undesirable reasons. The latest in the series is the popular airline Indigo which made it to the news on Wednesday after Hindi film producer and director Vivek Agnihotri shared a post on X, chiding it for getting him and other passengers stuck on the flight for about two hours. It is also reported that the carrier did not provide them with any information, water, or clean toilets.

The National Film Awardee wrote on X: “Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI softwares for? Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew? Toilets are filthy with tissue papers all over the floor. People screaming for water. Every hostess passing it on to another. I rarely fly Indigo and always found their crew-flyer interaction pathetic. Flyers getting angry is not their fault. Airlines and their crew ensures outrage with their indifference or arrogance. If flights get delayed beyond 30 mnts, shouldn’t airlines refund a part of airfare? Your thoughts please?”

Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2023

The airlines responded to his complaint by posting on X: “Mr Agnihotri, we extend our gratitude for allowing us to address this on the call. We truly regret the delay which was due to ATC congestion at Mumbai airport. Further, we have duly noted your feedback which will be relayed to the concerned team. We look forward to providing a positive experience on your next travel with us.”

Mr Agnihotri, we extend our gratitude for allowing us to address this on the call. We truly regret the delay which was due to ATC congestion at Mumbai airport. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 29, 2023

Further, we have duly noted your feedback which will be relayed to the concerned team. We look forward to providing a positive experience on your next travel with us. ~Linda (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 29, 2023

There was no response from Vivek Agnihotri till the time of filing this report.

