Vivek Agnihotri Slams International Media: Vivek Agnihotri, who’s historical drama, The Kashmir Files garnered a whopping Rs 250 Crore called out the foreign media for being biased against his films and the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The Kashmir Files is based on the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits that was reported as an exodus as per the official data and media reports. Vivek, who has directed the film has always maintained and shown in his film that it was indeed a barbaric genocide of Kashmiri Pandits by the militants and terrorists. Vivek recently, shared a whatsapp conversation with a New York Times journalist where the two disagree over the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. As the Indian origin NYT journalist questioned the filmmaker on the 700 video testimonies he claimed to have from the victims of genocide, Vivek accused the former for communalising the issue.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Garners Over 2 Million Views on ZEE5 Global, Vivek Agnihotri Celebrates

Vivek Accuses Journalist of Hate Campaign

Vivek shared three images in his tweet, while two pictures were the screenshots of his whatsapp conversation with the journalist, the filmmaker also shared a screenshot of the NYT article mentioning Vivek Agnihotri. The filmmaker accused the NYT journalist of working on a hate camapaign to divide India. Vivek captioned his tweet as, "HATE CAMPAIGN of NYT EXPOSE: Since it's matter of public records now, I am posting few SS of my Q&A with Suhasini Raj of @nytimes on 29 April. See how I knew about their evil design. Pl judge yourself how malicious Brown Coolies like Suhasini are working to divide India.

Vivek is currently working on his next The Delhi Files. The fillmmaker had shred its teaser promo onhis social media handles earlier.

