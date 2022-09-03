Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Ayan Mukerji And Karan Johar: Vivek Agnihotri, known for being honest and upfront with his statements has once again taken a dig at Bollywood. After his recent controversy with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the latter’s ‘Oscars’ remark, now Vivek took a dig at Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. In a recent interaction with Kushal Mehra for his YouTube channel, The The Kashmir Files director gave his views on the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. The filmmaker expressed his reservations about the Astraverse saga and his liking for Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani as well.Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Flaunts 'Baby-on-Board' Caption in Pink Garara-Kurta Dress at Hyderabad Press Meet

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI ACCUSES KJO OF MAKING FUN OF LGBTQ

Vivek, in his interview said that, "Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film." The filmmaker said that he is concerned about Ayan like a mother would be for their children. He said he was very disappointed. Vivek also slammed KJo and mentioned his films have LGBTQ community.

Brahmastra releases on September 9 and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in stellar roles.

