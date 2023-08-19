Home

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at ‘Modern Dharm Gurus’: ‘Imagine Lord Buddha Making Videos With Akshay Kumar And Kangana Ranaut’

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at ‘Modern Dharm Gurus’: ‘Imagine Lord Buddha Making Videos With Akshay Kumar And Kangana Ranaut’

Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sly dig at 'Modern Dharm Gurus' and pointed out at their videos with Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at 'Modern Dharm Gurus': 'Imagine Lord Buddha Making Videos With Akshay Kumar And Kangana Ranaut'

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at ‘Modern Dharm Gurus’: Vivek Agnihotri is known for being outspoken for his views on society, politics, culture, religion, philosophy, democracy, art and cinema. The filmmaker is currently geared up for his science-thriller The Vaccine War and is busy with the promotional tours and media interactions. Apart from running his own podcast in his YouTube channel, he often participates in podcasts of other YouTubers and influencers. The The Kashmir Files director never shies away from calling a spade a spade and is brutally honest while speaking on sensitive topis. He recently called out ‘modern dharm gurus’ in a recent interview with Jist News.

Trending Now

WATCH VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL VIDEO ON ‘MODERN DHARM GURUS’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI CALLS OUT ‘MODERN DHARM GURUS’

Vivek opined, “Aapne jo yeh modern dharm guru wagera falane, inke ashram dekhe hai apne? 5-star, 7-8-10-star resorts sharm kha jayenge inke saamne. Yeh private chartered planes mein ghoomte hain. Aap kalpana kariye ki Buddha private chartered planes mein ghoom rahe hain (Have you seen the ashrams of these so-called modern gurus? They are more luxurious than 5-star or even 7-star hotels. These gurus use private chartered planes, can you even imagine Lord Buddha doing anything similar?” He further pointed out, “10-50 bodyguards chal rahe hai Buddha ke sath, aur unke aage-peeche log khade huye hain, koi unke joote ke feeteh bandh raha hai, ko unko mala pehna raha hai. Maine apni aankhon se dekha hai main iss liye bol raha hoon. Main koi suni-sunai dharnayo ki baat nahi kar raha hoon. Aur Gautam Buddha ke kamre hai jo aap ₹20,000 mein khareed rahe hain. Phir Gautam Buddha ja ke kabhi Akshay Kumar ke sath, kabhi Kangana Ranaut ke saath, kabhi Karisma Kapoor ke sath video bana rahe hain, ya photo kheech rahe hain. Kabhi aap yeh kalpana kar sakte hain? Yeh kaunsa dharma hai (Can you imagine Lord Buddha with 10-50 bodyguards, being surrounded by people, who tie his shoelaces, put garlands around his neck, or having rooms priced at ₹20,000 at his ashram? Can you imagine him making videos and taking photos with celebs, sometimes with Akshay Kumar, other times with Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor? What kid of a religious activity is this)?”

The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen in crucial roles. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.

For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES