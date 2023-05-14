Home

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s Engagement, Netizens React

Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sly dig at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement while netizens reacted to his tweet.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at Parineeti-Raghav’s Engagement: Vivek Agnihotri is one of the biggest newsmakers as he never shies away from expressing his socio-political views on social media and news debates. He is not just a successful filmmaker but also an accomplished author and has his own fan base. Vivek has time and again spoken up against Bollywood and called out the corrupt practices at award functions. However, despite having differences with Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Swara Bhasker, he has made his place by going against the tide. The The Kashmir Files director recently tweeted about people getting married just for ‘show off’ amid Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s much hyped engagement ceremony.

NETIZENS DIVIDED OVER VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S JIBE AT PARINEETI CHOPRA-RAGHAV CHADHA’S ENGAGEMENT

Vivek tweeted “People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off. – a wedding planner told me. It’s true I was in a destination wedding, and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late, and the bride fainted.” Netizens came up with mixed reactions to his post. A user wrote “Unfortunately, it’s true ! And infecting urban to rural similarly.” Another person commented “Whole ecosystem is about showoff today sir.” A netizen replied “Don’t narrate your story , you couldn’t afford a photographer until the release of Kashmir Files a propoganda movie.” Another user wrote “It is not necessary to exaggerate outside your vulgar propagandas. Hope your friends see this tweet and realize that you’d be tweeting and gossiping after attending there celebratory functions.” A person jokingly wrote “All effect of bollywood. Middle class has suddenly got money. Now they don’t know how to use it sensibly. And starngele same couples gets divorce also in few years.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S TWEET:

Unfortunately, it’s true ! And infecting urban to rural similarly. — Devendra Malviya (@DevDillSe) May 13, 2023

Whole ecosystem is about showoff today sir — Nationalist Navjeet (@navjeetjha1) May 13, 2023

All effect of bollywood. 🤣. Middle class has suddenly got money. Now they don’t know how to use it sensibly. And starngele same couples gets divorce also in few years. 🤣 — Sunil S S (susu)🇮🇳 (@sunilss1) May 13, 2023

It is not necessary to exaggerate outside your vulgar propagandas. Hope your friends see this tweet and realize that you’d be tweeting and gossiping after attending there celebratory functions 🙄 — Shubhra (@shubhras) May 13, 2023

Don’t narrate your story , you couldn’t afford a photographer until the release of Kashmir Files a propoganda movie — aryan das (@aryandas704) May 13, 2023



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi on May 13, 2023.

