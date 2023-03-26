Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sly dig at Priyanka Gandhi's speech and suggested that she and her family should work in Karan Johar's films.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Dig at Priyanka Gandhi’s Speech: Vivek Agnihotri never minces words when it comes to his socio-political opinions. The filmmaker who won accolades for his depiction of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in The Kashmir Files, is always upfront and unfiltered about his views on social issues and geopolitics. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Vivek also believes in nationalism and is often targeted by trolls who accuse him of being pro right-wing. He has had differences with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap in the past as well about which he has spoken candidly in his interviews. The The Vaccine War director now took a sly dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by sharing her speech. He suggested that Gandhi family should work in Karan Johar’s movies.

Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein. https://t.co/Tss4s27U4B — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2023

In the video clip shared by Vivek, Priyanka can be seen saying in her speech “My family’s blood has ploughed democracy in this country. We are ready to do anything for this country’s democracy. Great leaders of the Congress laid the foundation of democracy in this country.” She was addressing the Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat – the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi as a protest against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Reacting to the same, the fillmmaker captioned his tweet as “Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein (Who’s to say they might even destroy Karan Johar).”

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next film The Vaccine War based on the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has The Delhi Files in the line-up, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

