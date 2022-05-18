Watch The Kashmir Files on ZEE5: Bringing global audiences yet another powerhouse film by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files made its digital premiere on 13th May on ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, in select markets. The movie stars national award-winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, among others. The film has gained mass acclaim worldwide while making 350+ crores at the box office.Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

Produced by ZEE Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is Vivek Agnihotri’s second directorial venture after The Tashkent Files on ZEE5 Global. The story narrates the void that still looms in the valleys of Kashmir. Through the film, director Vivek Agnihotri narrates the emotional distress of the Kashmiri Pandits, echoing their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Cast Interview: Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar And Bhasha Sumbli on Politics, Genocide And 'Brutal Truth'

Talking about the film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 Global, director Vivek Agnihotri said, “We have had a successful association with ZEE5 for The Tashkent Files released earlier. I am now overwhelmed with the response to The Kashmir Files on the platform, as the film has already amassed 2+ Million views in under 24 hours, which is a huge feat. We are sure that the film will continue to grow from strength to strength.” Also Read - Anupam Kher is Not The Only Kashmiri Pandit in The Kashmir Files, Meet Bhasha Sumbli - Exclusive Interview

Adding on, the director said, “ZEE5 Global offers a worldwide platform for filmmakers to showcase their creativity and present their stories to a wider audience. With the platform’s huge international presence, we look forward to taking our film to audiences across multiple countries.”

Along with adding The Kashmir Files, ZEE5 Global has also announced a content slate of 80+ titles across languages to their line-up, catering to South Asian audiences across the globe. Catch The Kashmir Files now streaming only on ZEE5 Global in select countries!