Vivek Agnihotri To SKIP Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 ? Here’s What We Know

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War,' revealed his invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on X, along with an explanation for his inability to attend.

The Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya is just around the corner. The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 22, 2024. Ahead of the inauguration, several B-town celebs and renowned names have received the invitation to attend the event. However, one celebrity who will not attend is director Vivek Agnihotri, of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War fame. He turned to X and posted his invitation for the Pran Patishtha ceremony, along with an explanation of why he wouldn’t be able to attend.

Vivek posted images of invitations in gold and maroon tones for the ceremony, expressing his surprise at the meticulous planning of the entire event. The director wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow-up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me for travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all.”

While the director did not reveal much of the details, he said that he would not be present at the consecration ceremony as he would be not in India. The director added, “It’s unfortunate that I am not able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir.”

Celebs Who Received Inauguration Ceremony?

Celebs including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and several other have received the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Also, recently, various rumours started doing rounds on the internet which claimed that South’s superstar Prabhas had made a sizeable donation to the temple. However, Prabhas’ team during a conversation with India Today, clarified that it was “fake news.”

