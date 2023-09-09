Home

Vivek Agnihotri Unveils First-Look Poster Of The Vaccine War, Fans Call It ‘Promising’

After a long wait, the director of ‘The Vaccine War’ has unveiled the first look poster to give a glimpse of the star cast of the real-life-inspired film which is slated to release on September 28.

The Vaccine War is slated to grace theatres on September 28. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently on cloud nine after the massive success of his 2022 film, The Kashmir Files, is back with another real-life-inspired film titled, The Vaccine War. Despite all the debates and backlashes that surrounded The Kashmir Files, it seems like the director has no plan to stop. He is gearing up to achieve the same success on his recent outing, The Vaccine War. Undoubtedly, with each passing day, the Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar-starrer has started creating a buzz among the fans. Spiralling the excitement further, Vivek Agnihotri has recently treated his fans to a new update. He has dropped the first-look poster of the upcoming bio-science drama and has received quite a warm response from the audience as of now.

Vivek Agnihotri Unveils First Look Poster Of ‘The Vaccine War’

After a long wait, the director of The Vaccine War has unveiled the poster to give a glimpse of the star cast of the highly anticipated movie. The film has a star-studded ensemble featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Raima Sen, Pallavi Joshi, Girija Oak Godbole, and Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles. Talking about the poster, it indicates the roles that will be played by the actors in the movie with tense expressions on their faces. In addition to that, Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda was seen clad in a doctor’s coat, giving a sneak peak of her role. On the other hand, Raima Sen was seen donning a saree.

Dropping the first poster of The Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “PRESENTING: The first look of India’s first ever Bio-science film. #TheVaccineWar. Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023.”

PRESENTING: The first look of India’s first ever Bio-science film #TheVaccineWar. Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023. pic.twitter.com/svasq9XXtI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2023

Here’s How Netizens Reacted To The Poster Release

Since the poster was unveiled, fans and followers chimed in to the comment section and showered the film and the director with lots of love and their forthcoming cinematic venture. One fan wrote, “Best wishes. We need more science movies in India and not song and dance.”

Best wishes

We need more science movies in India and not song and dance — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) September 9, 2023

“It will be one of the biggest hits of this decade,” an account remarked.

It will be one of the biggest hits of this decade. — Gopal Singh (@gopal_singh935) September 9, 2023

“Looks Promising,” an individual said.

Looks promising 🙌 — Gyani Khopdi (@gyaniKhopdi) September 9, 2023

An X user commented, “Sir, I wish you and the entire team of #VaccineWar the very best. I am eagerly looking forward to watching the movie.”

Sir, I wish you and the entire team of #VaccineWar the very best. I am eagerly looking forward to watching the movie. I hope it will expose the journalists who were selling misery to the West in the form of photographs of burning funeral pyres at the crematorium—a classic… — Office of VS in Exile (@LogicalHindu_) September 9, 2023

“Sir, what about the trailer? We can’t wait please,” an individual commented.

Sir, what about trailer? We can't wait please 🥺 — Deepak Kumar Yadav (@DeepakK67631349) September 9, 2023

A fan’s comment read, “Will Definitely Watch’ #TheVaccineWar in the Cinema Hall with Family. Best Wishes Vivek Ji.”

Will Definitely Watch' #TheVaccineWar in the Cinema Hall With Family 👍 Best Wishes Vivek Ji. — Ram (@Ramaswamie) September 9, 2023

About The Vaccine War

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is slated to grace theatres on September 28. Based upon the relentless efforts of scientists and researchers, the movie will open certain chapters about the invention of the requisite COVID-19 vaccine at a time when the world was suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. The film will narrate the story of the triumph of scientists and the 130-crore people who fought the battle in the COVID-19 era and also pay tribute to the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding feather to the film even before its release, The Vaccine War scripted history on September 5, after its first song, ‘Srishthi Se Pehle’, was launched at Times Square, New York, becoming the first Indian movie to do so.

