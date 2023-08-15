Home

Vivek Agnihotri vs Prabhas! The Vaccine War And Salaar to Face Massive Clash at Box Office

Vivek Agnihotri and Prabhas are going to face a massive clash at the box office with their big films hitting the theatres. While Vivek will be bringing ‘The Vaccine War’, it’s ‘Salaar‘ for Prabhas. Both films are hitting the screens on September 28, Thursday. On Tuesday, Vivek took to social media and announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 28. Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film. The Vaccine War is likely to ‘open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines’. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marking the 77th Independence Day, Vivek shared the film’s teaser. The brief clip gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology. “DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us,” he wrote on Twitter.

DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023.

Coming back to Salaar, it’s a gangster drama and as reported by several news portals, Salaar might be the third sequel of KGF as there are similar instances in both films. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

