Film director, screenwriter, author and activist Vivek Agnihotri reacted in a positive way to the government's decision of changing the guidelines of the OTT platform. Vivek Agnihotri is a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Cultural Representative of Indian Cinema. At ICCR, Agnihotri called it a 'good move". The new guidelines were announced on Thursday and Vivek Agnihotri believed that "guidelines should be there and demands are finally being met."

Director Vivek Agnihotri says, "There has been a demanded since a long time especially from teachers, parents, activist to have a control on the perversion on OTT platforms. It is in a way good, to know that the new guide lines address it. They also will be considering the women who are objectified or any kind of disrespect shown towards women, which is a very good move. Secondly, the most important one, is that they have also made sure that if anyone has an issue, they can sort it out within 15 days after being registered within 24 hours, this also allows the public to be involved and feel heard. Now we would also have an idea who we will be talking to specially with regards to social media, which I think is a good thing! I believe guidelines should be there and this is a good move."

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Government came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with a code of ethics for OTT platforms and digital media. The Centre announced sweeping regulations for social media firms like Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players such as Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country.

From now on, social media platforms will be classified under two categories, one is- social media intermediaries and the other is- significant social media intermediaries – with the latter being subject to greater obligations.

For OTT and digital media platforms, the government has set up a three-level grievance redressal mechanism under the rules, with different levels of self-regulation. OTT platforms now have to self-classify content into five age-based categories – U, 7+, 13+, 16+, and A which need to be displayed. Parental locks and age verification mechanisms to be applied as per the content rating. OTT content will be governed by a three-level grievance redressal mechanism – (1) self-regulation by platform, (2) self-regulatory body and (3) oversight mechanism formulated by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Updated by Aditi Adhikari