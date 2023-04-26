Vivek Dahiya on TV Actors Being Stereotyped in Bollywood | Exclusive

Home

Vivek Dahiya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Chal Zindagi, spoke to India.com exclusively about TV actors being stereotyped in the industry.

Vivek Dahiya, who started his journey as an actor ten years ago with a small role in a TV show, is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with Chal Zindagi. Vivek Sharma-directed film featured Shannon K, Sanjay Mishra and Mita Vashisht as leads. Vivek Dahiya spoke exclusively to India.com about being stereotyped as a TV actor in Bollywood, ahead of his movie’s premiere. The actor revealed that he wanted to see himself on the big screen and create some fantastic work that he’d be proud of in the future.

Talking about being stereotyped as TV actors in Bollywood, Vivek Dahiya said, “This happens to everyone and I think most people because we keep talking to these other fellow actors who’ve been wanting to eventually do films. I had to take a sabbatical. I had to say no to a lot of TV shows coming my way and good handsome pay packages and I had to turn them down because eventually, this is where I wanted to be.”

He continued, “I won’t lie that it doesn’t exist, it does exist. There were a lot of times when I got finalised for a particular role and last minute I was taken off and pulled down and another film actor got the part who was not as experienced or who didn’t bring the skill set that I brought to the table but because I got the TV tag.”

Vivek Dahiya mentioned that it has been unfair but he’s hoping for a future where the actors are able to transition between TV, and films very smoothly and comfortably with no taggings. The Bollywood debutant hoped to see that happening!

