Vivek Oberoi Lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Unconventional Vision, Says ‘I Want to be Directed…’

Recently, during an interview, actor Vivek Oberoi lauded director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his passion towards cinema.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the headlines ever since he released his recent film Animal. After the film premiered on the big screens, the entire Bollywood industry has been divided in either support or oppose of the concept. While some filmmakers have supported Animal, others have slammed the director for his problematic views and themes. Amid the entire fiasco, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has recently talked about his opinions and has lauded Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his passion towards cinema.

Recently, Vivek appeared for an interview with news agency PTI wherein he said, “He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, ‘I have this role for you’, I’ll be like, ‘Count me in’. I want to be directed by a person who thinks out of the box. It reminds me of what Ramu ji (Varma) used to be.”

The actor also commented on the barrage of criticism aimed at Sandeep. He said, “As a creative person, I don’t believe in judging people by any moral compass because a moral compass can shift. There was a time when if you (women) didn’t cover your head, you would receive flak for it. If you are a professional working where other men are involved, you would receive flak. So, things change, the moral compass shifts. As an artist, you cannot have boundaries. You have to see things from an artistic perspective.”

In a recent interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga strongly responded to criticism labelling his films, ‘Animal‘ or ‘Kabir Singh,’ as ‘misogynistic.’ He emphasized that such terms are not justified for either of his movies.

About the film Animal

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal was released on the big screen on December 01, 2023. Despite the movie being surrounded by misogyny and glorifying violence, it managed to do well on the big screens. The overall earnings of the film stood at Rs 843 crore, including a domestic gross of ₹617.55 crore and an overseas gross of ₹225.45 crore. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

