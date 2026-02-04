Vivek Oberoi moves Delhi HC over deepfakes, fake accounts and AI misuse

Actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi has approached the Delhi High Court with a serious concern, the alleged misuse of his name, face, voice and identity across the internet. From fake Instagram accounts to AI-generated deepfake images and unauthorised merchandise being sold online, Oberoi has claimed that his identity is being exploited without his consent.

Through a civil suit filed by his lawyers Sana Raees Khan and Pranay Chitale, the actor has sought a permanent injunction against several entities, including Collector Bazar, ZoomMantra, Indiacontent and others. The plea also names unidentified people as ‘John Doe’ defendants, a legal route used when the exact culprits are unknown.

Fake profiles and online impersonation

In his petition, Oberoi has alleged that multiple fake social media accounts, especially on Instagram, are operating using his name and photographs. These accounts, he claims, mislead the public by pretending to be him.

He has argued that this is not just impersonation, but a violation of his personality and publicity rights, as people may believe he is associated with content he has nothing to do with.

Posters, T-Shirts and postcards without permission

The actor has further stated that his name and likeness are being used on merchandise such as posters, T-shirts and postcards that are being sold on various e-commerce platforms. According to the plea, these products are being commercially circulated without his authorisation, allowing others to profit from his identity.

The deepfake and AI threat

A key concern raised in the suit is the growing misuse of artificial intelligence. Oberoi has alleged that AI-generated images and videos are being circulated online, where his face is morphed onto objectionable and distasteful visuals.

The petition notes that such content is not only misleading but also insulting and damaging to his reputation. It also raises a larger concern about how generative AI can blur the line between real and fake, creating confusion about endorsements and public image.

Why does he want a ‘John Doe’ order

Oberoi has told the court that the scale of misuse is so large that it is impossible to identify each offender individually. For this reason, he has requested an omnibus ‘John Doe’ injunction to stop unknown persons from continuing to misuse his identity.

Claiming that he has already suffered damage to his goodwill and reputation, the actor has asked the court for urgent directions, including removal of unauthorised posts, videos, posters and any further misuse of his identity in any form.