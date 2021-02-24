Actor Vivek Oberoi has paid a challan of Rs. 500 after the Mumbai Police imposed a fine on him for riding a bike without a helmet and mask. The actor was so excited to drive his new blue Harley Davidson that he forgot to wear a mask and a helmet. He drove in the streets of Mumbai with his wife Priyanka who seated at the back. The actor was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500. Now, on Wednesday, Vivek Oberoi shared a funny ‘Pawri Kat Gayi Hai’ video where he showed a slip from traffic police that challan has been paid Rs 500. While sharing the video on social media, Vivek wrote: “This is for you @mumbaipolice 🙏🏻 😜🤗 #pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai”. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Didn't Know His Valentine's Day Ride With Wife Would Land Him in Legal Trouble

The day, Vivek was spotted without a helmet, he was challaned. Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: “Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask.” The video came to light after he posted a Valentine Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi on the pillion seat, both seen without the necessary protective gears.

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021