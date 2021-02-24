Actor Vivek Oberoi has paid a challan of Rs. 500 after the Mumbai Police imposed a fine on him for riding a bike without a helmet and mask. The actor was so excited to drive his new blue Harley Davidson that he forgot to wear a mask and a helmet. He drove in the streets of Mumbai with his wife Priyanka who seated at the back. The actor was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500. Now, on Wednesday, Vivek Oberoi shared a funny ‘Pawri Kat Gayi Hai’ video where he showed a slip from traffic police that challan has been paid Rs 500. While sharing the video on social media, Vivek wrote: “This is for you @mumbaipolice 🙏🏻 😜🤗 #pawtikatgayihai #PawriNahiHoRahiHai”. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Didn't Know His Valentine's Day Ride With Wife Would Land Him in Legal Trouble
The day, Vivek was spotted without a helmet, he was challaned. Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: “Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask.” The video came to light after he posted a Valentine Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi on the pillion seat, both seen without the necessary protective gears.