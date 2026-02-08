Home

Vivek Oberoi secures major relief as Delhi HC protects his personality rights; lawyer says, ‘Person’s lineage is not…’

In today’s digital world, where new tools like AI prevail, the misuse of celebrity personas has become a growing concern. From fake social media profiles to AI-generated visuals, public figures increasingly face threats to their reputation and privacy. To ensure protection from the same, actor Vivek Oberoi has secured significant legal relief after the Delhi High Court stepped in to protect his personality rights.

The court’s order is being seen as a landmark move that could influence how similar cases are handled in the future.

Delhi HC protects Vivek Oberoi’s personality rights

On Saturday, the Delhi High Court issued an order safeguarding the actor’s personality rights in response to a case addressing impersonation and trauma. The court further directed the immediate removal of infringing content.

In a statement, advocate Sana Raees Khan, who represented the actor, said, “The Delhi High Court has issued a decisive order protecting Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi’s personality rights, safeguarding his name, image and voice. By granting a dynamic injunction and a John Doe order, the Court has mandated the immediate takedown of infringing content, ensuring future anonymous violations will not escape the law.”

Actor alleges unauthorised commercial use

As per the lawsuit, several entities were allegedly exploiting Oberoi’s personality rights without permission, resulting in “incalculable loss” to his goodwill and professional reputation. The complaint further stated that the accused parties impersonated him on social media through fake accounts while circulating morphed images and AI-created visuals.

The petition additionally pointed out that e-commerce platforms were selling merchandise such as posters, T-shirts and postcards with his name without authorisation, generating commercial profits at his expense. Besides being a celebrated actor, the filing noted that Oberoi is also a successful entrepreneur, and such violations could harm his standing in the business world.

‘This will be a powerful precedent.’

Speaking about the attack, Sana Raees Khan further said that the Oberoi “are more than legal violations; they are a direct assault on a life of purpose and a cruel toll on his family, causing deep distress to his young children.”

She added that the verdict could extend beyond this single case. “Mr Oberoi’s legal victory sets a powerful precedent that a person’s lineage is not public property. Any further misuse of his persona for clickbait or profit will invite the full uncompromising weight of the judicial system,” she said.

