Vivek Oberoi thanks UAE leadership and Emirates after safe return to Dubai amid US-Iran conflict

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East triggered widespread travel disruptions and uncertainty across the region, many passengers found themselves stranded in airports and transit hubs, particularly in the United Arab Emirates. Amid the chaos caused by the escalating US–Iran conflict, several flights were delayed or rerouted, leaving families separated for days.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who had been in Mumbai during this period, recently returned to Dubai and shared an emotional note reflecting on the anxiety and relief experienced by many travellers. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor expressed deep gratitude to Emirates airline and the UAE leadership for ensuring the safety and calm passage of passengers during the tense situation.

“For us, the UAE is simply home”

In a heartfelt video message, Vivek described the emotional weight of travelling back to his family during a time of uncertainty.

“For all of us from over 200 nationalities who live here, the UAE is simply home. Over the past few days, as geopolitical tensions grew, the distance between where I was and where my family waited felt heavier than ever.”

The actor noted that the atmosphere on the flight reflected the shared anxiety many passengers felt during the crisis. However, he praised the Emirates crew for maintaining composure and professionalism throughout the journey.

“Returning to Dubai, I felt every person on that Emirates plane had a silent story in their eyes. Hats off to the Emirates crew for maintaining calm and taking care of everyone with a smile despite their own fears. The moment we touched down, the atmosphere shifted from silent anxiety to a collective surge of relief.”

Emotional scenes of family reunions at Dubai airport

Vivek also recalled the deeply emotional scenes he witnessed upon landing in Dubai, describing how families were reunited after days of uncertainty. Walking through the airport terminal, the actor said he saw several touching moments between parents and children who had been waiting anxiously to see one another again. “Walking through the terminal, I saw daughters throwing themselves into their parents’ arms and fathers lifting their little ones in the air. I spent the entire journey with my own heart racing, my thoughts fixed entirely on my kids. A heartfelt thank you to Emirates for being the bridge that brought us back together in a world that felt like it was shifting.”

The actor also expressed appreciation for the UAE leadership, acknowledging their steady handling of the situation. “Today I am more grateful than ever for the resilience of the UAE government in the face of global uncertainty. Your steady leadership and unwavering calm provided the safety we needed to come back.” He captioned the video message, “My deepest gratitude to the UAE leadership, the frontline heroes, and the wings of @emirates for their incredible guardianship. It’s good to be back.”

Vivek Oberoi’s life in Dubai and upcoming film

Vivek Oberoi currently lives in Dubai with his wife Priyanka Alva and their two children, Vivaan Oberoi and Ameyaa Oberoi. The family resides in a villa in the Meadows neighbourhood, while the actor’s office is located in Business Bay.

Earlier, when tensions were escalating in the region, Vivek had urged Indians to remain calm and rely on verified sources of information rather than spreading panic.

On the professional front, the actor will next appear in the film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles and is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to release in eight languages on March 5, 2027.