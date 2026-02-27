Home

Vivek Oberoi’s first look from Spirit out; Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2027 biggie builds buzz: ‘Better than…’

The first look of Vivek Oberoi from the highly anticipated South action drama Spirit sparks massive social media reactions ahead of its worldwide March 5, 2027 theatrical release.

The hype around Spirit, the ambitious South Indian action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring pan-India superstar Prabhas, has taken a fresh leap, as the team unveiled a powerful new poster featuring Vivek Oberoi. The intense visual reveal coincides with the official announcement that Spirit will roar into cinemas worldwide on March 5, 2027, sparking frenzied reactions online from fans and cinephiles.

With its mammoth cast, high-octane tone and global vision, Spirit has been one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, and Oberoi’s reveal has only added fuel to the fire.

Vivek Oberoi’s first look from Spirit:

The latest poster, shared on social platforms with the caption “And that’s @vivekoberoi from #Spirit In Cinemas across the World on March 5th, 2027,” showcases Vivek Oberoi in a striking and commanding avatar. Though specific plot details remain under wraps, early reactions suggest he may be portraying a key antagonist or pivotal character opposite Prabhas.

