Vivek Oberoi's Rs 58,000 crore empire vs Shah Rukh Khan's legacy worth Rs..., who is richer?

In recent years, conversations around Vivek Oberoi have shifted significantly, from his filmography to his impressive business pursuits. While fans still recall his roles on screen, industry experts and financial outlets such as Moneycontrol and The Financial Express have spotlighted how Oberoi has become a dynamic entrepreneur with a diversified commercial footprint.

Today, the actor’s journey is no longer defined solely by cinema but also by bold business decisions spanning sectors as varied as luxury real estate, hospitality, emerging start‑ups, jewellery brands, premium beverages and education‑oriented ventures. What began as a supplementary interest has now shaped a formidable enterprise profile that rivals many established business personalities.

Real Estate at the heart of Oberoi’s empire

At the core of Oberoi’s business strategy lies luxury property development, which has become the foundation of his commercial identity. According to industry reports, Oberoi ventured into the high‑end real estate market in collaboration with entrepreneur and chartered accountant Ankur Aggarwal.

Together, their projects are estimated to be worth nearly USD 7 billion, equivalent to around Rs 58,000 crore. Unlike mainstream residential construction aimed at mass markets, their focus is on ultra‑premium developments tailored to wealthy investors, global investment groups and family offices who prioritise exclusivity, design, brand value and prestige.

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This shift, from celebrity association to long‑term brand credibility in luxury spaces, reflects Oberoi’s intention to make a strategic mark in elite property segments. His growing presence in this domain signals a transition from merely lending his name to projects to becoming a central figure in shaping investment and development narratives.

Strategies that define success in luxury property

According to analysts, the key to Oberoi’s success in real estate lies in positioning projects that promise higher capital appreciation and niche branding over mere volume. Rather than targeting mass‑market buyers, the strategy prioritises:

Ultra‑luxury residential and commercial developments

Partnerships with global financial entities

Projects that appeal to high‑net‑worth individuals

Integration of lifestyle, brand equity and aspirational value

This approach has helped Oberoi carve a distinct identity within a sector where celebrity endorsements alone often fall short. Instead, his evolving role suggests a deeper involvement in conceptualising and elevating luxury real estate offerings in competitive markets.

A massive resort project on Al Marjan Island

One of Oberoi’s most ambitious international ventures is a beachfront resort project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. With an estimated value of around Rs 2,300 crore, this development has already attracted attention due to its prime location.

Situated just across from the upcoming Wynn Casino, a major entertainment complex expected to draw millions of visitors annually, the resort project is strategically positioned to capitalise on both leisure tourism and premium hospitality demand in the Gulf region.

The Al Marjan Island project reflects Oberoi’s global outlook and his confidence in combining luxury branding with international real estate opportunities.

Comparing celebrity wealth: Oberoi and beyond

When discussing celebrity‑led business ventures, comparisons are sometimes drawn with peers who have also built substantial wealth. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan is widely reported to be among the richest in the Indian entertainment industry, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 10,800 crore, according to the Hurun Rich List.

By contrast, multiple reports place Vivek Oberoi’s net worth at around Rs 1,200 crore, a figure that may grow significantly as his real estate and global ventures mature.

A new identity beyond Bollywood

While Vivek Oberoi continues to be recognised for his body of work in film, his growing influence in business circles is rapidly reshaping his professional narrative. From Salaar‑era recognition to real estate magnate ambitions, he stands among a new generation of entertainers who are successfully blending creativity with commerce.

With high‑value projects in India and abroad, Oberoi’s story illustrates how celebrity status can be leveraged to build enduring commercial value, not just box‑office success.