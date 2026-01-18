Home

Vivek Oberoi's trainer reveals the real reason behind his exit from Bollywood. Read inside.

Vivek Oberoi’s trainer reveals the BIGGEST reason behind actor’s exit from Bollywood, says depression wasn’t the only reason: ‘Also left because…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it’s usually the picture-perfect life of celebrities that takes the centre stage. However, what happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. The glittering usually hides the silent battle that actors often endure. One such similar case was of actor Vivek Oberoi, who dominated the early 2000s with his blockbuster hits, but later he made a sudden exit from the industry, which still doesn’t sit well with his fans. His exit left many assumptions. While some felt that he was under depression and industry politics were the only reasons behind his exit, his trainer has now revealed the biggest reason of his disappearance.

Trainer reveals the real reason behind Vivek’s exit

Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa, who once trained Vivek Oberoi, recently spoke about the difficult phase in the actor’s life. He said, “He had a very bad accident which caused him a lot of injuries. This was one of the biggest reasons why he left the industry. People must have assumed it was his depression that caused him leave the industry. That’s not fully true. He also left because of his injuries.”

When Vivek Oberoi survived a near-death accident

In a throwback interview, Vivek himself recalled the terrifying experience he faced while shooting for his 2002 film Road. He said, “I was shooting in Rajasthan for Road. We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Beautiful roads, beautiful drive, but it was at night. I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly, ‘it is night, visibility is low, drive slowly.’ I was in the front seat, and after that incident, I haven’t sat in the front seat ever.”

He further added, “I reclined my seat and suddenly there was a huge crash, a massive sound. On the road, suddenly, a camel cart came, which was carrying rods. The rods had smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been straight, those rods would have gone into my body. I couldn’t get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night.”

Depression, lobbying and industry pressure

Vivek had earlier even spoken about depression. He said, “There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performance was appreciated, yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all, when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny.”

Praise beyond acting

Vinod Channa also praised Vivek’s talents outside films, saying, “He is a very talented guy. He is the best business tycoon. His business management skills stunned me. He is called by MBA people. He has a very different level of talent.”

