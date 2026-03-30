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Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly blessed with baby boy, share joyful announcement with heartfelt post, Some stories arent...

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly blessed with baby boy, share joyful announcement with heartfelt post, ‘Some stories aren’t…

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly are overjoyed as they expand their family with the arrival of their second child. The couple shared an emotional post expressing love and gratitude to fans.

Vivian Dsena is celebrating a special milestone in his life as he and his wife, Nouran Aly, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, bringing immense joy to their family. The couple shared the happy news on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their private happiness while keeping the moment heartfelt and intimate. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, fans and colleagues alike, highlighting how much the actor is cherished in the television industry.

The heartfelt announcement post

Vivian shared the news on Instagram with a touching caption, writing, “Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough… The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… It’s a Prince.” The post reflected the deep personal joy of welcoming a new life while subtly sharing the moment with fans without overwhelming details. Fans quickly took to the comments section, celebrating the arrival and sending best wishes to the family.

Check out Vivian Dsena’s official post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

The reactions of friends and fans

The announcement drew warm messages from television peers. Rubina Dilaik, Vivian’s co-star from Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, commented, “omg ! Beautiful…… congratulations to you and @nouranaly.1.” Rajat Dalal from Bigg Boss 18 also congratulated the couple, alongside other celebrities including Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, and Eisha Singh. Fans flooded the post with heart emojis and loving messages, making the joy of the occasion spread widely across social media platforms.

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About Vivian and Nouran

Vivian and Nouran tied the knot in 2022 after their relationship blossomed from an initial interview into a deep bond. They already share a daughter, Layan, and have maintained a private approach to family life. Vivian was previously married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, and their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

More about Vivian Dsena

Vivian began his television career with Kasamh Se in 2008 but gained widespread fame with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. He later delivered memorable performances in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He also appeared on Salman Khan host show Bigg Boss 18, finishing as first runner-up.

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