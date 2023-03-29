Home

Vivian Dsena Converts to Islam, Reveals he Has a 4-Month Daughter with Wife Nouran Aly

TV actor Vivian Dsena who is known for his stint in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has made his personal life public after announcing that he is married to Nouran Aly and they have a four-month-old daughter. Vivian also opened up about converting into Islam in 2019. While talking to the Bombay Times, the actor said, “We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena”.

Nouran is a former journalist in Egypt. Their daughter’s name Layan means “prosperity life”, and “soft, gentle.” Layan is one of the most popular names given to newborn girls in Arab.

Vivian further said that his wife doesn’t want their family to be in limelight. Addressing rumours of how he has been following Islam, he confirmed the same and said that ‘nothing much has changed’ for him though. “I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest,” he concluded.

Vivian was earlier married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, They divorced in 2021. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the TV show Sirf Tum, which ended in September last year. Currently, he is in talks to play the male lead in Seema and Sudhir Sharma’s next show.

